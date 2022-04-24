Jaslyn Adams murder: Demond Goudy, accused of killing girl at McDonald's drive-thru, in court Monday

article

Demond Goudy – one of the three men charged with the murder of Jaslyn Adams, 7, at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago – is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

The girl was with her father in the car at the McDonald's at Roosevelt and Kedzie on Chicago's West Side in April 2021, when they were both shot. Jaslyn was rushed to the hospital by Chicago police, but did not survive.

One of the shooters was using a "Draco," AK-47-style assault weapon with a "banana clip," prosecutors said. The car was riddled with bullet holes through the back window and trunk.

The other defendants in the case are Marion Lewis and Devontay Anderson.

