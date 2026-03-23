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Javaeh Brown: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 23, 2026 12:47pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old girl has been missing since March 9.
    • Police say Javaeh Brown left her sister’s home and has not been heard from since.
    • Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Chicago was last heard from earlier this month, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police are asking for help finding Javaeh Brown, who was last in contact on March 9.

Javaeh Brown | CPD

Police said the teen had been staying at her sister’s home and left because she did not want to go to school.

Brown is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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