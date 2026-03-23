Javaeh Brown: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Chicago was last heard from earlier this month, according to police.
What we know:
Chicago police are asking for help finding Javaeh Brown, who was last in contact on March 9.
Javaeh Brown | CPD
Police said the teen had been staying at her sister’s home and left because she did not want to go to school.
Brown is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.