Javaeh Brown: Chicago girl, 13, reported missing

The Brief A 13-year-old girl has been missing since March 9. Police say Javaeh Brown left her sister’s home and has not been heard from since. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.



A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Chicago was last heard from earlier this month, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police are asking for help finding Javaeh Brown, who was last in contact on March 9.

Javaeh Brown | CPD

Police said the teen had been staying at her sister’s home and left because she did not want to go to school.

Brown is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274 or call 911.