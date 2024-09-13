Javion Magee: Chicago-area man found dead in North Carolina with rope around neck

The Brief Javion Magee, 26, found dead in Henderson, North Carolina. Family suspects foul play, pushing for transparency in the investigation. FBI now involved as police re-examine circumstances of death.



The family of a young truck driver from Chicago's western suburbs is searching for answers after he was found dead in Henderson, North Carolina.

Javion Magee, 26, of Bellwood, was discovered near his truck on Wednesday, leaning against a tree with a rope around his neck, according to local authorities.

Initially, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office told Magee's family that he had died by suicide. However, as doubts emerged, Sheriff Curtis Brame announced on Friday that the case was now being investigated further, and that the FBI was involved.

"I just feel something in my bones. It's not right. And we're going to get to the bottom of it," said Candice Matthews, a family spokesperson, speaking on behalf of Magee's mother.

The family is pressing investigators for transparency and believes that critical details in the timeline are missing. They traveled to North Carolina after police had told them Magee purchased the rope at a local Walmart before his death.

"This family deserves answers," said Matthews. "Something happened between that Walmart distribution center and that young man being hung from a tree."

Magee's cousin brought attention to the case on TikTok earlier this week, accusing law enforcement of being slow to investigate the matter.

Magee’s body is now with the medical examiner for an autopsy. Sheriff Brame has promised to share the results with the family before the report is made public.

The family, meanwhile, insists that Magee had no history of mental health issues or criminal background and was excited about his future, having recently obtained his commercial driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.