Jayden Perkins murder trial: Chicago man sentenced in killing of 11-year-old boy

A Chicago man has been sentenced in the killing of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was fatally stabbed while trying to protect his mother during an attack in their Edgewater home.

Crosetti Brand sentencing

What we know:

Crosetti Brand was found guilty on all counts, according to prosecutors. He was convicted of murder, home invasion, and aggravated domestic battery after less than 90 minutes of jury deliberations.

Crosetti Brand | Chicago police

On Tuesday, Brand was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder and 60 years for home invasion for the March 13, 2024, attack that left Perkins dead.

Brand was facing 17 charges stemming from the incident and chose to represent himself during the trial. Prosecutors said he broke into the family’s home and attacked LaTerria Smith, his former partner. Perkins, her son, tried to defend her and was fatally stabbed during the struggle.

A 5-year-old boy — Perkins’ younger brother — also witnessed the violence but was physically unharmed.

Court records show Smith had recently sought an emergency order of protection against Brand, but it was denied. Brand had been released from jail just one day before the deadly attack.

Following Brand's sentencing, Perkins' stepmother, Alexis Newman, said she was grateful for justice being served.

"We want to say thank you to the state's attorney for getting our son some justice. We appreciate it," she said. "It was gruesome, it was hard. It was like reliving that day all over again."