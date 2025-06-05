Jayden Perkins murder trial: Chicago man found guilty of murdering 11-year-old boy

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Crosetti Brand, the man accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins as the boy tried to protect his mother during an attack in their Edgewater home.

Brand was found guilty on all counts, according to prosecutors.

The jury needed less than 90 minutes to return guilty verdicts on all charges, including murder, home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.

What we know:

Brand was facing 17 charges stemming from the March 13, 2024, incident, according to officials. He represented himself during the trial.

Prosecutors said Brand stabbed Perkins to death after he allegedly broke into the family's Edgewater home and attacked his mother, LaTerria Smith.

Crosetti Brand | Chicago police

Perkins was trying to defend her when the attack happened, according to previous FOX 32 reports. A 5-year-old boy, Perkins' brother, also witnessed the attack, but was unharmed.

Brand had previously been in a relationship with Smith, who was denied an emergency order of protection against him shortly before the attack, according to FOX 32.

He had been released from jail just one day before the stabbing.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.

