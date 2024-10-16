Driver found fatally shot in crashed SUV on Northwest Side

The Brief A 20-year-old man was found shot dead inside a crashed SUV early Wednesday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.



A man was found dead early Wednesday morning after being shot while inside his SUV, which then crashed into a tree on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at approximately 2:53 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Central Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered the man in the driver's seat of a silver SUV with a gunshot wound to his head. The vehicle had collided with a tree.

Chicago Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was transported to Resurrection Hospital, where his death was confirmed. The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police said he was roughly 20 years old.

No arrests have been made. Area Five Detectives are leading the investigation.