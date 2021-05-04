Jennifer Hudson talks about Chicago’s influence and her new film ‘Monster’

"American Idol" alum, Oscar-winner and native Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson stars in the powerful new drama "Monster," which starts streaming on Netflix later this week.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Hudson about how being a Chicagoan has impacted her career.

"Oh definitely," Hudson said. "That is why I still live in Chicago. I feel like it allows my feet to touch the ground. I always have to argue with people [who say] ‘You live in LA?’ No, I live in Chicago, yes I do!"

Hudson added "I like the realness and the rawness of Chicago. It keeps me sane, it keeps me normal I like to think. There’s no place like home – and it’s a huge influence in my career."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP