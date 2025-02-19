Chicago’s Joel Hall Dancers & Center celebrates 50 years of movement
CHICAGO - Whether you're a professional dancer, or putting on a tutu for the first time, Joel Hall Dancers & Center has something for you.
Joel Hall Dancers & Center
The backstory:
The center has been offering accessible and affordable dance classes for 50 years.
"We have programming from children to adults. We also have beginning to advanced lessons and offer modern, jazz, ballet, and hip-hop," said artistic director William Gill.
Last fall, the Center moved from Edgewater to 4511 North Clark Street in the Uptown/Ravenswood area.
Once a student at Joel Hall, Gill said it is a full-circle moment to be back helping bring out the dancer in all of us.
For class schedules and information, visit their website.
The Source: FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez visited the Joel Hall Dancers & Center to participate in their exercises and interview artistic director William Gill.