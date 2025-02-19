Expand / Collapse search

Chicago’s Joel Hall Dancers & Center celebrates 50 years of movement

Published  February 19, 2025 10:50am CST
Ravenswood
FOX 32 Chicago

Joel Hall Dancers & Center launches spring lineup full of new programming at new studio

It's a new year, new studio and new programs for Joel hall Dancers & Center

The Brief

    • Joel Hall Dancers & Center offers dance classes for all ages and skill levels, including modern, jazz, ballet, and hip-hop. 
    • After 50 years in Edgewater, the center has moved to a new location in the Uptown Ravenswood area.

CHICAGO - Whether you're a professional dancer, or putting on a tutu for the first time, Joel Hall Dancers & Center has something for you.

Joel Hall Dancers & Center

The backstory:

The center has been offering accessible and affordable dance classes for 50 years.

"We have programming from children to adults. We also have beginning to advanced lessons and offer modern, jazz, ballet, and hip-hop," said artistic director William Gill.

Last fall, the Center moved from Edgewater to 4511 North Clark Street in the Uptown/Ravenswood area.

Once a student at Joel Hall, Gill said it is a full-circle moment to be back helping bring out the dancer in all of us.

For class schedules and information, visit their website.

The Source: FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez visited the Joel Hall Dancers & Center to participate in their exercises and interview artistic director William Gill.

RavenswoodNews