Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park raises money for fallen Chicago cop's family

Joey’s Red Hots in Morgan Park is donating 100 percent of its profits Tuesday to the family of a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, who was shot while responding to a domestic violence call earlier this month in Gage Park, was laid to rest last week.

In partnership with Angels on Earth, Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park is giving back to the fallen hero’s loved ones.

"It’s just great to know that there’s still good people out there that are willing to help this family in times of need," said Anthony Nardo, Joey’s Red Hots owner.

Located at 115th Street and Western Avenue, Joey's Red Hots was packed all day and night Tuesday, with wait times up to an hour and a half at its busiest – all with customers paying tribute to the young officer.

"It’s been awesome, the turnout has been fabulous," said Nardo. "Everything that’s raised here in donations and sales of the food will go directly to the officer’s family."

Officer Vasquez Lasso was killed in the line of duty on March 1.

"I just pray and send all my condolences to him and his family," said Kevin Harris, customer.

Customers, like Harris, dropped a donation in the bucket and were willing to wait since it meant giving back.

"It means that we have a lot of caring people in the city of Chicago. And it’s not a lot of words, it’s action," said Steven Davis, CEO, Angels on Earth.

That action was shown in the long lines and nonstop orders.

"This just shows that people really do support the police in the area," said Debbie Talarovich, customer.

Talarovich knows the pain all too well.

Her nephew, Officer Conrad Gary, was a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty in 2018. She expressed just how important it is to keep a fallen officer's name alive.

"It means everything, everything, because you can never forget. You can never forget," said Talarovich.

The fundraiser was held from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday.