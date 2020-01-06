John Bolton says he would testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial.

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said that he has weighed the issues of executive privilege and that after “careful consideration and study” decided that he would comply with a Senate subpoena.

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in a statement.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, on Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses in the trial, though Democrats are pressing to hear from Bolton and others who did not appear before the House's inquiry in the upcoming proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.