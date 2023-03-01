John R. Lausch, Jr. resigns as US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch, Jr. is resigning from his position effective March 11.

Lausch was sworn in as U.S. Attorney on Nov. 22, 2017.

During his tenure, Lausch's office said it focused on violent crime in Chicago and throughout the Northern District. He also oversaw racketeering prosecutions of members of organized criminal street gangs and gang factions as well as the prosecutions of illegal gun offenders.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago," said Lausch. "I want to thank all of my talented colleagues in the office, as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, for their hard work and dedicated public service during my tenure. It was my honor each and every day to help carry out the office’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, and protect our civil rights."

His office also launched a Gun Crimes Prosecution Team designed to disrupt the cycle of violence in Chicago neighborhoods most in need. Additionally, the Gun Trafficking Strike Force was created to address the illegal transfer of firearms to felons and other prohibited persons.

From 2018 to 2020, Lausch served on the Attorney General's Advisory Committee, which consists of a select number of U.S. Attorneys who advise the Attorney General on policy, management and operational issues impacting federal prosecutors' offices across the country.

Morris "Sonny" Pasqual, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, will assume the position of United States Attorney on an acting basis until an appointed candidate is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Pasqual spent nearly 33 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney before taking over as First Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2022.