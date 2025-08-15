John Stamos may finally attend Riot Fest — if organizers meet his quirky list of demands
CHICAGO - John Stamos says he’s finally ready to attend Riot Fest in Chicago, but the "Full House" star and Beach Boys drummer wants a few things in return.
What we know:
On Thursday, Riot Fest founder "Riot Mike" announced Stamos has "tentatively / begrudgingly" agreed to perform with The Beach Boys at the festival on Sept. 20 after more than a decade of playful prodding from organizers on social media.
However, before he books his flight, Stamos outlined nine demands. Among them:
- Riot Mike must get a John Stamos tattoo. (VOTE HERE!)
- A John Stamos look-alike contest must be hosted during the festival.
- A Chicago pizza spot must create a Greek-style pie named after him.
- His green room must be stocked with a John Stamos body pillow, a nude painting of Bea Arthur, and unlimited hummus served in a Gibson guitar case.
- The Riot Fest social media manager must give him a foot rub.
Other stipulations include a special Stamos-approved T-shirt, a ban on eye contact with his hair, permission to call Riot Fest "Riot Fart," and John Stamos masks for the crowd.
Riot Fest says it will work to fulfill the list over the coming weeks.
NEW YORK - JUNE 12: John Stamos of The Beach Boys performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters
What's next:
The annual three-day punk rock/alternative music festival will return to Chicago's Douglass Park from Sept. 19-21.
Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day were announced as headliners, along with Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols, Jack White and Idles.
Riot Fest 2025 lineup
Courtesy of Riot Fest
Over 90 artists will perform across five stages with a variety of food, beverage and retail options. Oh, and don't forget about the carnival rides.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all three days.
Riot Fest performers
- Blink-182
- Frank Carter and The Sex Pistols
- Alkaline Trio
- All Time Low
- Jawbreaker
- Dropkick Murphys
- The Front Bottoms
- The Academy Is...
- Knuckle Puck
- The Wonder Years
- Weezer (Voyage to the Blue Planet)
- Jack White
- Rilo Kiley
- Bad Religion
- Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers
- Gym Class Heroes
- Sparks
- Green Day
- IDLES
- Knocked Loose
- The Beach Boys
- The Pogues
- The Hold Steady
- Taking Back Sunday
- Dance Hall Crashers
- Also Performing:
- Hanson
- The Bouncing Souls
- The Damned
- Inhaler
- Rico Nasty
- Screeching Weasel
- Citizen
- Senses Fail
- Microwave
- Free Throw
- Dehd
- The Linda Lindas
- Panchiko
- Buzzcocks
- Stiff Little Fingers
- Superchunk
- Militarie Gun
- The Cribs
- Shudder to Think
- Helmet
- Touché Amoré
- Peebgy
- Honey Revenge
- Marky Ramone
- The Ataris
- Camper Van Beethoven
- Marianas Trench
- The DøditS
- Agnostic Front
- Thrown
- Lambrini Girls
- Olov
- Soft Play
- Smoking Popes
- Puddles Pity Party
- H2O
- Julia Wolf
- Violent Vira
- Delta Sleep
- Mac Sabbath
- Chase Petra
- Wishy
- The Effigies
- Harrison Gordon
- Samiam
- The Tosser
- Shonen Knife
- Boys Speed of Light
- The ParanoYds
- The Banshees of California
- GWAR (in a coma)
- Agent Orange
- Quantic
- Weakened Friends
- The Mary Onettes
- Footballhead
- Big Ass Truck
- Cliffdiver
- Lovet
- Emo Philips
For more information, visit RiotFest.org.
The Source: The information in this article came from Riot Fest and previous FOX 32 reporting.