John Stamos may finally attend Riot Fest — if organizers meet his quirky list of demands

John Stamos says he’s finally ready to attend Riot Fest in Chicago, but the "Full House" star and Beach Boys drummer wants a few things in return.

What we know:

On Thursday, Riot Fest founder "Riot Mike" announced Stamos has "tentatively / begrudgingly" agreed to perform with The Beach Boys at the festival on Sept. 20 after more than a decade of playful prodding from organizers on social media.

However, before he books his flight, Stamos outlined nine demands. Among them:

Riot Mike must get a John Stamos tattoo. ( VOTE HERE!

A John Stamos look-alike contest must be hosted during the festival.

A Chicago pizza spot must create a Greek-style pie named after him.

His green room must be stocked with a John Stamos body pillow, a nude painting of Bea Arthur, and unlimited hummus served in a Gibson guitar case.

The Riot Fest social media manager must give him a foot rub.

Other stipulations include a special Stamos-approved T-shirt, a ban on eye contact with his hair, permission to call Riot Fest "Riot Fart," and John Stamos masks for the crowd.

Riot Fest says it will work to fulfill the list over the coming weeks.

What's next:

The annual three-day punk rock/alternative music festival will return to Chicago's Douglass Park from Sept. 19-21.

Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day were announced as headliners, along with Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols, Jack White and Idles.

Over 90 artists will perform across five stages with a variety of food, beverage and retail options. Oh, and don't forget about the carnival rides.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all three days.

Riot Fest performers

Blink-182

Frank Carter and The Sex Pistols

Alkaline Trio

All Time Low

Jawbreaker

Dropkick Murphys

The Front Bottoms

The Academy Is...

Knuckle Puck

The Wonder Years

Weezer (Voyage to the Blue Planet)

Jack White

Rilo Kiley

Bad Religion

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

Gym Class Heroes

Sparks

Green Day

IDLES

Knocked Loose

The Beach Boys

The Pogues

The Hold Steady

Taking Back Sunday

Dance Hall Crashers

Also Performing:

Hanson

The Bouncing Souls

The Damned

Inhaler

Rico Nasty

Screeching Weasel

Citizen

Senses Fail

Microwave

Free Throw

Dehd

The Linda Lindas

Panchiko

Buzzcocks

Stiff Little Fingers

Superchunk

Militarie Gun

The Cribs

Shudder to Think

Helmet

Touché Amoré

Peebgy

Honey Revenge

Marky Ramone

The Ataris

Camper Van Beethoven

Marianas Trench

The DøditS

Agnostic Front

Thrown

Lambrini Girls

Olov

Soft Play

Smoking Popes

Puddles Pity Party

H2O

Julia Wolf

Violent Vira

Delta Sleep

Mac Sabbath

Chase Petra

Wishy

The Effigies

Harrison Gordon

Samiam

The Tosser

Shonen Knife

Boys Speed of Light

The ParanoYds

The Banshees of California

GWAR (in a coma)

Agent Orange

Quantic

Weakened Friends

The Mary Onettes

Footballhead

Big Ass Truck

Cliffdiver

Lovet

Emo Philips

For more information, visit RiotFest.org.