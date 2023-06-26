Johnson kicks off One Summer Chicago youth employment opportunities

School is out, and it's time to get a summer job!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson provided an update Monday on the city's youth hiring plan and kicked off the "One Summer Chicago" program.

One Summer Chicago provides youth with employment and other opportunities during the summer.

Some of those opportunities are provided through One Summer Chicago's partner agencies and organizations, which include:

Chicago Department of Family and Support Services

Chicago Housing Authority

Chicago Park District

Chicago Public Libraries

Chicago Public Schools

City Colleges of Chicago

Forest Preserves of Cook County

After School Matters

"One Summer Chicago, as many of you all know, is the largest city-managed youth summer employment program. And of to date, we are the second largest in our country, but we're working on that. We're making significant increases in this year's program. What they projected: 2,000 additional jobs for our young people throughout the city of Chicago," said Johnson.

The organization says jobs could range from working outdoors, to work placements at local businesses, to involvement in arts and academic enrichment programs. Most programs are between 20 and 25 hours per week.

Most programs will begin on June 26 and end on Aug. 4.