Johnson hands out hundreds of free NASCAR tickets to kids in Chicago

Hundreds of lucky Chicago kids are going to the NASCAR Street Race this weekend for free.

At a NASCAR event on the West Side in Austin, Mayor Brandon Johnson gave away over 400 free two-day general admission tickets.

Weekend general admission tickets range from $269 to $353 on the NASCAR Chicago website.

The children who attended learned about how a pit crew works, and they heard about career opportunities in the motorsport industry.

They also had a chance to ask questions like, "what happens if a tire pops?" and "what if all the cars crash together at once?"

The street race takes place downtown around Grant Park Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2.

For more information about the races, find out all you'll need to know here.