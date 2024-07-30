Johnson, Snelling celebrate new graduates at CPD ceremony

New officers joined the ranks of Chicago's finest Tuesday.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling gave speeches at the Chicago Police Department's (CPD) graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier.

Four CPD recruit classes and a number of recently promoted lieutenants, sergeants, detectives and field training officers were all recognized for their achievements inside the Grand Ballroom.

"Why are you taking this job? Do you want to help someone? Do you want to make the world a better place? That's your ‘why.’ Don't forget your ‘why’ because if you lose your ‘why’ you will lose your way," said Snelling.

"Our city is strengthened by each and every one of you. Each and every one of you who have decided to dedicate your life to service and protecting our city," said Johnson.

Johnson thanked the graduates and said the positive impacts police make on communities ripple throughout the city.