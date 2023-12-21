Joliet bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue to reopen after months of construction

A bridge in Joliet that has been closed since Spring will reopen Friday.

The renovation project for the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80 was part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program.

The bridge was replaced with a new wider structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80 under the bridge. The project also included new storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

Drivers should expect delays as work continues along I-80 and are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones.