Joliet cracks down on vape shops selling to minors

The city of Joliet is taking action against vape shops that sell their products to children, following a crackdown that resulted in violations for nearly 50 businesses.

Ahead of the first day of school in Joliet, police revealed that 47 businesses were found in violation of laws prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to minors. Many of the products seized during the operation resembled toys or even school supplies, making them particularly appealing to children.

Businesses caught selling to minors have faced fines and had their licenses suspended.

The crackdown comes as Illinois prepares to implement new legislation aimed at further restricting access to electronic cigarettes. Senate Bill 3098, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, will ban the purchase of e-cigarettes via mail, online, or through any remote sales method, limiting shipments to distributors and retailers only.

With the new school year set to begin in just six days, officials have also established a tip line for reporting violations. State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, who sponsored the bill, noted an increase in vape use among students.

"We were finding that high schoolers are accessing these vapes that are supposed to look like regular objects, like highlighters, erasers, and pencil sharpeners," said Loughran Cappel.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans emphasized the city’s commitment to enforcing the law.

"Let me be clear, we will not tolerate any business that disregards these laws," Evans said.

According to the CDC, more than 2 million students used e-cigarettes last year.