19-year-old man killed after being thrown from motorcycle during crash in Joliet

A man was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Joliet Thursday night.

Joliet officers responded to the intersection of North Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue around 6:48 p.m. after receiving a call about a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a Toyota Camry, driven by a 23-year-old man from Joliet, was headed northbound on North Larkin Avenue at Ingalls Avenue and was turning left when it crashed into a Harley-Davidson XL 1200 motorcycle that was headed southbound on Larkin.

During the crash, the motorcycle driver, a 19-year-old Joliet man, was thrown to the ground. He was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

The roadway remained closed for several hours as the Joliet Police Department investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.