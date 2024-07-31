Joliet home invasion charges: 3 posed as police officers during violent break-in

article

Three men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies following a violent home invasion where they posed as police officers last April in Joliet.

The home invasion took place around 5 a.m. on April 1 in a residence in the 600 block of Cowles Avenue. Imer Resumoic, Michael Pedroza and David Brenner forcibly entered the home, falsely identifying themselves as law enforcement officers, according to Joliet police.

Some of them were dressed in law enforcement-style body armor, and at least one was armed with a handgun. Three men and one woman were inside the residence during the break-in.

During the invasion, one of the victims confronted Resumovic, who was armed. A struggle ensued over the weapon, resulting in multiple shots being fired, though no one was injured, police said. The victim managed to disarm Resumovic and used the weapon to subdue him by striking him in the head. The suspects then fled the scene, with one of them stealing the victim’s Audi S5 sedan.

Responding officers found Resumovic hiding under a vehicle in a nearby alley and took him into custody without incident. The handgun involved was recovered at the scene, and the stolen Audi was later found in Chicago.

The investigation led detectives to identify Pedroza and Brenner as additional suspects.

Pedroza was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Chicago on June 21 while Brenner was arrested by the same task force on July 29. Both were transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning before being transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Resumovic, 37, was charged with two counts of home invasion and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Pedroza and Brenner were both charged with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated unlawful

possession of a stolen motor vehicle, false personation of a peace officer and aggravated

driving while license revoked.