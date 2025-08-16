Joliet home invasion leads to fatal shooting, police say

The Brief A man was fatally shot after breaking into a home in southwest suburban Joliet on Friday night. A woman was hiding with her baby inside her home when she shot and killed the man, police said. The man had on gloves and a screwdriver at the time of the shooting.



A man who broke into a home in southwest suburban Joliet late Friday night was fatally shot by a woman inside the home.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive on the city’s Far West Side, according to the Joliet Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found signs of forced entry and an unresponsive man on the second floor of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers searching the rest of the home also found a woman, who lived in the home, and a baby in an adjacent room. The woman had a handgun, police said.

Investigators learned the victim and her child hid in a bedroom closet with a gun after hearing someone break into the home.

Police believe when the man entered the bedroom, the victim shot him in the head.

The suspect was wearing gloves and had a screwdriver, police said. He was not known to the victim.

Joliet police are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The Will County Coroner's Office had not identified the male suspect as of midday on Saturday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.