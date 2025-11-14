Joliet man charged with attempted murder in targeted stabbing: police

The Brief Jesus Simms, 32, of Joliet, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old man on Nov. 12. Police say the attack was targeted, and the victim was seriously injured. Simms was arrested the next day after briefly fleeing officers.



A Joliet man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed another man multiple times during a targeted attack earlier this week.

What we know:

Jesus Simms, 32, is charged with attempted murder, armed violence, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Joliet police.

Investigators said Simms stabbed a 45-year-old man multiple times on Nov. 12 near South Ottawa and McDonough streets. Officers were called to the area about 4:43 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and found the victim suffering from several wounds. The man was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said Simms approached the victim and then stabbed him repeatedly. Detectives believe the two men knew each other and that the attack was targeted.

Officers spotted Simms around 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the 200 block of Sheridan Street. When they tried to stop him, he ran into a residence in the 500 block of South Joliet Street, police said.

Officers later received consent from the homeowner to search the property, and Simms surrendered without further incident.

Simms was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center after requesting medical help for narcotics intoxication, police said.

He was released several hours later, processed at the Joliet Police Department and booked into the Will County jail.

What they're saying:

"The swift identification, location, and arrest of Jesus Simms reflects the exemplary teamwork demonstrated by our Detectives, Tactical Officers, Patrol Officers, Narcotics Officers, Evidence Technicians, and K9 Officers, whose coordinated efforts brought a dangerous offender into custody without further harm to the public. We are grateful to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their timely review and approval of charges, which helped move this case forward without delay. We also extend our well wishes to the victim as he continues his recovery in the hospital…," said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.