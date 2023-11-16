Jury finds Joliet man guilty of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

A 58-year-old Joliet man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child and will receive life in prison.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow made the announcement on Thursday. The jury deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before finding Vincent Winters guilty of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

On Oct. 11, 2017, prosecutors say Winters was watching a 5-year-old girl while her mother was at work. When mom picked up her daughter from school, the girl was upset and told her that Winters had engaged in sexual acts with her.

Winters will be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024. He will receive life in prison because he has a previous aggravated criminal sexual assault conviction from 1993.