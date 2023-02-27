Man wanted for using counterfeit bill at Joliet McDonald's: police

article

A man is wanted for using a counterfeit bill at a McDonald's in Joliet last week.

According to police, the man entered McDonald's, located at 1421 Riverboat Center Drive, and used a counterfeit bill to pay for his order.

Staff informed him that they were calling the police, and the man fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or crime is encouraged to contact Detective Gombosi at (815) 724-3188.