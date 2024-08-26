Over 80 shell casings found after shooting at Joliet motel

An investigation has been launched after a late-night shooting Saturday that left more than 80 shell casings scattered across a motel parking lot in suburban Joliet.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Motel 6, located at 3551 Mall Loop Drive, according to Joliet police.

Officers found more than 80 spent shell casings near the entrance of the motel parking lot. The nearby Hampton Inn had also been struck by gunfire several times, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Joliet police are asking anyone with video or information about the shooting to contact them at (815) 724-3020.