Joliet man thrown from motorcycle, suffers life-threatening injuries during crash

A man was thrown from his motorcycle after a crash in Joliet Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane for a traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

While investigating the crash, police determined a Volkswagen Atlas driven by a 39-year-old Romeoville woman was eastbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane in the left turn lane.

The Volkswagen then initiated a left turn towards northbound Voyager Lane and collided with a Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 19-year-old man from Joliet. At the time, the man was westbound on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane traveling at a high rate of speed.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle after the crash. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, police believe the intersection's stoplight was turning red from yellow at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with video footage or information on this crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3193.