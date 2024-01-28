Vigil to be held for Nance, Esters family after 7 relatives found dead in their Joliet homes

A vigil will be held Sunday afternoon in Joliet on the same block where seven relatives lost their lives in a "heinous" act of domestic violence last weekend.

The southwest suburban community is coming together to remember the Nance and Esters Family at 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Acres Road.

Just before noon Monday, Joliet detectives and officers responded to the 2200 block of West Acres Road and located multiple deceased individuals inside two homes. Police say five people were located in one home and two others were located in the other home. All the victims were shot to death.

While investigating the deaths, detectives announced they were seeking the whereabouts of Romeo Nance.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, U.S. Marshals located Nance near Natalia, Texas. He took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials.

Police say the victims found in the two Joliet homes were related to the suspect and released their identities on Wednesday:

Tameka Nance, 47, mother

Christine Esters, 38, aunt

William Esters II, 35, uncle

Joshua Nance, 31, brother

Alexandria Nance, 20, sister

16-year-old female, sister

14-year-old female, sister

Law enforcement said that this incident is "arguably the most heinous crime" in Joliet's history.

Will County officials believe Nance may have been responsible for the murder of 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare on Sunday afternoon.