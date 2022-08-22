Joliet Park District searching for owner of stuffed animal dog found in parking lot

A stuffed animal has become a tourist magnet for the Joliet Park District.

About a month ago, a visitor left a stuffed toy dog in the parking lot.

A maintenance worker spotted it and efforts began to reunite the toy with its owner.

Then, the social media posts took on a life of their own.

Park district staff named the dog "Odie," after the dog in the Garfield cartoon.

They named their mission to reunite Odie with his owner, "Operation Odie."

They moved the dog around the nature center in photos, showcasing various attractions.

"She was posting dozens of pictures every day of Odie with our resident hog and our resident snake and our resident tortoises and looking at maps and going on trails and people just got really invested in it," said Sue Gulas.

The unintended benefit, was more tourists, coming to the parks, wanting to explore what they had seen in photos with the dog.

Gulas says they are still looking for the stuffed dog’s rightful owner.

If you recognize him, you can contact the Pilcher Park Nature Center at (815) 741-7277.