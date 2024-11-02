Joliet police seek suspect in alleged vehicle fraud scheme

The Brief Joliet police are seeking Jocelyn Buster, 27, for allegedly purchasing vehicles using stolen identities from dealerships and reselling them for cash. She faces charges including three counts of theft by deception, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one count of money laundering. Buyers who purchased vehicles from Buster risk losing them, as they are not legally owned and may be repossessed by banks.



A woman accused of buying vehicles under stolen identities and selling them for cash is being sought by Joliet police.

Jocelyn Buster, 27, is wanted on three counts of theft by deception, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of money laundering and deceptive practices, Joliet police said on Saturday.

She's accused of buying vehicles under stolen identities from local dealerships and selling them for cash to unsuspecting buyers, police said.

Those who bought the vehicles from Buster are at risk of losing them, as they are not legally owned and could be repossessed by the bank, authorities warned.

Buster is also accused of check fraud for writing checks from a closed business account, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help lead to Buster's arrest is urged to contact Detective German with Joliet PD at (815)724-3029, or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online.