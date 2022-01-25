Expand / Collapse search

Joliet School District 86 cancels Wednesday classes due to dangerous cold weather

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Joliet School District 86 announced Tuesday that classes on Wednesday would be canceled and all schools closed due to the extreme cold.

The school district also said that after-school activities will not take place.

"The school day will be made up on June 1, 2022," the school district said in a message on their website.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the entire Chicago area will be under an advisory for wind chills between -15° and -30°.

Several warming centers are open this week across the suburbs.

A weak snow system comes through on Thursday with fractions of an inch for most of Chicagoland. However, possible lake-effect snow must be monitored during the Thursday time frame.

The cold eases back a bit heading into next week.