Joliet School District 86 cancels Wednesday classes due to dangerous cold weather

Joliet School District 86 announced Tuesday that classes on Wednesday would be canceled and all schools closed due to the extreme cold.

The school district also said that after-school activities will not take place.

"The school day will be made up on June 1, 2022," the school district said in a message on their website.

FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the entire Chicago area will be under an advisory for wind chills between -15° and -30°.

Several warming centers are open this week across the suburbs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A weak snow system comes through on Thursday with fractions of an inch for most of Chicagoland. However, possible lake-effect snow must be monitored during the Thursday time frame.

Advertisement

The cold eases back a bit heading into next week.