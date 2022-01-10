Joliet seeks to put iconic former prison on National Register of Historic Places

Joliet is pushing for the old prison to get federal historical recognition.

The city is fighting to get it on the National Register of Historic Places.

The prison, located along Collins Street, was built in 1858 and stopped being used as a prison in 2002.

Joliet officials told The Herald-News that the recognition would highlight the site’s history and highlight the impact it had on minority prisoners and workers.

The city already has three other spots on the National Register of Historic Places: the Joliet Steel Works National Register Historic District, the East Side National Register Historic District, and Upper Bluff National Register Historic District.

The old Joliet Correctional Center is annually used during Halloween as a haunted house.

The prison was also the site for filming the iconic Chicago area movie "The Blues Brothers."