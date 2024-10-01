Joliet man sentenced to 27 years after drugging, sex trafficking women

The Brief Kendall Guyton of Joliet was sentenced to 27 years for forcible sex trafficking of multiple women. Guyton admitted to recruiting women for sex work by using heroin, cocaine, and violence from 2017 to 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorneys highlighted the gravity and lasting impact of Guyton's crimes on his victims, targeting their vulnerabilities.



A Joliet man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for sex trafficking multiple victims, including a minor, using violence, drugs and coercion.

From 2017-2020, Kendall Guyton forced three women into commercial sex acts, advertising online and setting up encounters throughout the Chicago area. Guyton, 29, provided the victims with drugs such as heroin and cocaine and often beat them to get them to comply with his demands.

At his sentencing, the government provided evidence that Guyton sex trafficked, beat up and sexually assaulted at least five other victims, including a minor.

Guyton pleaded guilty last year to sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

A co-defendant in the case, 45-year-old Gregory Ingram, pleaded guilty to trafficking several victims, including a 14-year-old girl whom he drugged and threatened while she lived with him. Ingram, of Richton Park, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in May.

"Defendant’s crimes were incredibly serious and had long-lasting impacts on his victims," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine M. O’Neill and Prashant Kolluri argued in Guyton's sentencing memorandum. "Defendant knew these women were vulnerable and he preyed upon these vulnerabilities."

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or logging on to their website. The service is available 24/7.