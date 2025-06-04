Boy, 15, charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Joliet alley

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the Monday shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Joliet. Police say the two teens knew each other and had an ongoing dispute. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in a separate incident and later charged in the homicide.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy earlier this week in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

What we know:

Joliet police arrested the 15-year-old and charged him with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting that happened Monday in a rear alley in the 300 block of Desplaines Street. Officers found the 13-year-old victim with gunshot wounds around 4:42 p.m. The boy was dead at the scene.

Detectives say the suspect and victim knew each other and had an ongoing personal dispute. Investigators believe the 15-year-old shot the younger teen twice during a confrontation.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday for aggravated battery, mob action, and disorderly conduct in a separate incident from May 6. He was later questioned about the shooting and then charged with murder.

A GoFundMe identified the victim as Manuel Mejia Perez.

What they're saying:

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans issued a statement offering condolences to the victim’s family.

"This heartbreaking loss has deeply affected our city, and our hearts are with the family and friends of the young victim," Evans said in part. "While we recognize that nothing can undo this tragedy, we hope that this arrest brings some measure of comfort to the grieving family and begins to provide a path forward toward healing."

What we don't know:

The identity of the teen suspect will not be released because he's a juvenile.

Police have not shared additional details about the dispute or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The teen suspect remains in custody at the River Valley Justice Center.