19-year-old man shot in the chest in Joliet; 3 cars and a house also struck by gunfire

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the chest in Joliet Saturday evening.

At 5:09 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Center Street for a report of someone who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Joliet Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in stable condition. The injury was considered to be non-life threatening, police said.

According to preliminary information, the victim was shot while near a vehicle on Center Street. Police said an occupant of a dark sport utility vehicle (SUV) exited the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, striking the victim once in the chest.

The suspect then fled from the area in the SUV.

While canvassing the area, officers located three vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire.

The 19-year-old man was the only person shot.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if you wish to remain anonymous.