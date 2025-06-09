Joliet shooting: 2 teens arrested after traffic stop
JOLIET Ill. - Two men were arrested after a shooting in Joliet Saturday night that left two teens with gunshot wounds, according to police.
Joliet shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Marion Street, according to Joliet police. A short time later, officers pulled over a Chevrolet Cruz that was seen speeding away from the area near Jefferson and May streets.
Inside the car, officers found an 18-year-old man in the backseat suffering from a gunshot to the leg. He was treated at the scene and then transported to St. Joseph Medical Center.
Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Jeremy Franklin. Devejuan Norris, 19, was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to police, Norris was carrying a loaded handgun in his waistband and was sitting on another gun, which was confirmed stolen. Ammunition was also recovered from the vehicle.
Franklin was arrested and later released on a notice to appear for unlawful possession of ammunition. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license.
Norris was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.
Shortly after the traffic stop, a second gunshot victim, a 17-year-old boy, arrived at St. Joseph Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police believe both teens were shot near the 900 block of Marion Street. A nearby garage and an unoccupied vehicle were also struck by gunfire.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many parties were involved in the shooting or if additional charges will be filed.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Joliet Police Department.