Joliet shooting: 2 teens arrested after traffic stop

The Brief Police in Joliet arrested two men following a shooting Saturday night that left two teens with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg. One of the victims was later identified as 19-year-old Devejuan Norris, who was also charged with possessing a stolen firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. A second suspect, Jeremy Franklin, was cited for driving with a suspended license and unlawful possession of ammunition.



Two men were arrested after a shooting in Joliet Saturday night that left two teens with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Joliet shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Marion Street, according to Joliet police. A short time later, officers pulled over a Chevrolet Cruz that was seen speeding away from the area near Jefferson and May streets.

Inside the car, officers found an 18-year-old man in the backseat suffering from a gunshot to the leg. He was treated at the scene and then transported to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Jeremy Franklin. Devejuan Norris, 19, was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to police, Norris was carrying a loaded handgun in his waistband and was sitting on another gun, which was confirmed stolen. Ammunition was also recovered from the vehicle.

Franklin was arrested and later released on a notice to appear for unlawful possession of ammunition. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license.

Norris was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Shortly after the traffic stop, a second gunshot victim, a 17-year-old boy, arrived at St. Joseph Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe both teens were shot near the 900 block of Marion Street. A nearby garage and an unoccupied vehicle were also struck by gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many parties were involved in the shooting or if additional charges will be filed.