Joliet shooting: Boys, 15 and 17, wounded near food mart

The Brief Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, were shot in a Joliet food store parking lot on Wednesday night. Joliet police are investigating the shooting and are seeking information or video footage from the public.



Two teenage boys were shot in the parking lot of a food store Wednesday night in suburban Joliet.

The boys, 15 and 17, were shot around 9 p.m. while entering the parking lot of Western Food Mart located at 308 Western Ave., according to Joliet police. One of the boys was riding a bike while the other was on foot at the time of the shooting.

The 17-year-old was shot once in the calf and the 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. They were found by officers in the 300 block of Bluff Street.

Officers rendered medical aid at the scene and both victims were taken by paramedics to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said several spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. However, they have not said where they believe the shots were fired from.

Joliet police are asking anyone with video or information about the shooting to contact them at (815) 724-3020.