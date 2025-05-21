Bill to honor Joliet soldier killed in Lithuania mission passes Senate

The Brief U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is sponsoring a resolution to honor four U.S. soldiers, including one from Joliet, who were killed in Lithuania earlier this year. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. left behind his wife and young son. The four soldiers were on a mission to recover a vehicle when the tragedy happened.



A resolution sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) is meant to honor four American soldiers, including one from southwest suburban Joliet, who were killed during a mission in Lithuania in March.

The Senate passed the bipartisan resolution on Tuesday, which now requires approval from the House of Representatives.

Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr. (Provided to Fox 32)

The backstory:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Dueñez Jr., Army Staff Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, Army Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, and Army Pfc. Dante D. Taintano were all sent on a recovery mission.

They were found dead between March 31 and April 1 after an accident while they tried to repair and tow a vehicle.

The vehicle was found submerged in a peat bog near Pabradė, Lithuania.

Dueñez, the Joliet native, deployed to Poland in 2021 and Germany in 2022. He would have turned 26 on April 8.

He was one of six siblings and left behind his parents, his wife and their young son.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Durbin commended the passage of the bill to honor the four soldiers.

"It was a mission fraught with extreme danger and challenges, and this resolution reminds us of the daily service and sacrifice of our military members," Durbin said. "The resolution also expresses our gratitude to our Lithuanian ally—who dropped everything and faced great odds to help us recover their bodies and bring these fallen soldiers home—a reminder of the common defense underlying our alliance."