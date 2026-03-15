Joliet shooting leaves teen critically injured, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and critically injured on Saturday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

Another victim, a 14-year-old boy, was battered during the same incident, according to the Joliet Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They were told that the gunshot victim was being driven in a car near Meadow Avenue and Thorne Street in Rockdale, police said.

The driver of the car, who had been trying to help the victim, flagged down the officers. The officers took the teen to nearby Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was later taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for further treatment.

The 14-year-old victim was also taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by paramedics.

Police canvassed the area of West Park, where investigators believe the shooting took place.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.