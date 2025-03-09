Joliet Township shooting leaves man, 34, dead, sheriff says

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest suburban Will County early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Pico Court in unincorporated Joliet, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

911 calls of multiple gunshots

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired.

Multiple people reported to 911 that numerous shots were fired in the area.

Deputies found one person and two homes had been hit by gunfire, police said.

The victim, a Joliet resident, was found inside a bedroom of a residence. He had been shot in the abdomen.

Deputies tried to perform life-saving measures before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but he would later die from his injuries.

Police obtained surveillance video that shows an unknown car in the area just before the shooting.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated targeted attack, police said. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Branden C. Pierce.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Will County Sheriff’s Det. Tom Hannon at 815-727-8574 at extension 4965 or go to willcosheriff.org and click "Submit A Crime Tip."