Joliet woman charged for allegedly crashing into cyclist in Chicago's West Loop

Courtney Bertucci, 30, of Joliet, has been charged after allegedly crashing into a man on a bicycle in Chicago's West Loop.

Chicago police said that on Saturday night, Bertucci was driving a 2008 Jetta eastbound on Madison when she swerved into oncoming traffic. Police said she ran over a 43-year-old man on a bicycle, then took off. She was arrested a short time later.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Bertucci is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for operating an uninsured car and not paying due care to a pedestrian in the roadway.

