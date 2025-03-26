Jonas Brothers bringing anniversary tour to Chicago this summer

The Brief Jonas Brothers' "Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour" stops at Wrigley Field on Aug. 26, featuring hits from every era, plus solo and DNCE songs. Special guests include Marshmello and Boys Like Girls, with additional Midwest stops in Detroit, Des Moines, Kansas City, St. Louis, St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 28, with artist presale available March 27 via Ticketmaster.



The Jonas Brothers are heading to Chicago this summer, and fans better "Hold On"—tickets go on sale at the end of the week.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas will bring their "Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour" to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers Perform at Forum di Assago on September 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images) (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Jonas Brothers Coming to Chicago

What we know:

The anniversary tour is a "tribute to fans who have been with the brothers through every chapter of the journey," and will feature music from every era of the Jonas Brothers.

The setlist will also include highlights from Nick and Joe’s solo albums, as well as DNCE.

Some of their hit songs include "Year 3000," "Hold On," "Burnin’ Up," "Waffle House" and "Leave Before You Love Me."

Special guests on the tour will include Marshmello and Boys Like Girls.

Other Midwest stops on the anniversary tour include:

Detroit, Mich. on Aug. 28

Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 5

Kansas City, Mo. on Oct. 7

St. Louis, Mo. on Oct. 8

Saint Paul, Minn. on Oct. 10

Milwaukee, Wis. on Oct. 12

Indianapolis, Ind. on Nov. 2

How to Get Tickets :

Fans who have signed up for the artist presale can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 27.

General on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 28. You can purchase your tickets through Ticketmaster here.

There will also be a variety of VIP packages and experiences available as well. To learn more, follow this link.