Illinois landlord who killed 6-year-old Muslim boy in 2023 hate crime has died, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  July 26, 2025 6:56am CDT
Joseph Czuba, the Will County landlord who was convicted of murdering 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and attacking his mother in a 2023 hate crime, has died.

The Brief

    • Joseph Czuba, the suburban landlord convicted of killing a Muslim boy in a 2023 hate crime, has died, police say.
    • It was unclear exactly what led to Czuba's death.
    • He was convicted earlier this year of killing Wadea Al-Fayoume and attacking his mother in Will County.

What we know:

A Will County Sheriff's official confirmed Czuba's death and said they were notified by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

It was unclear exactly when or how the 73-year-old died.

The backstory:

Czuba was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and committing a hate crime in connection with the death of Al-Fayoume and the stabbing of his mother in October 2023.

Authorities said Czuba targeted the family because they were Muslim, and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, with a Hamas attack on Israel.

The Source

  The information in this story was provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office and previous Fox 32 reporting.


 

