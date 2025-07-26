Illinois landlord who killed 6-year-old Muslim boy in 2023 hate crime has died, police say
Joseph Czuba, the Will County landlord who was convicted of murdering 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and attacking his mother in a 2023 hate crime, has died.
What we know:
A Will County Sheriff's official confirmed Czuba's death and said they were notified by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
It was unclear exactly when or how the 73-year-old died.
The backstory:
Czuba was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, and committing a hate crime in connection with the death of Al-Fayoume and the stabbing of his mother in October 2023.
Authorities said Czuba targeted the family because they were Muslim, and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, with a Hamas attack on Israel.