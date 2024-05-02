Body pulled from Calumet River identified as missing 24-year-old man

Authorities confirmed the identity of the individual who was recovered from the Calumet River Wednesday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office announced on Thursday that the body belongs to 24-year-old Jovon Nelson, who was reported missing three weeks ago.

Chicago police disclosed that Nelson was last seen on April 9 near the vicinity of 3200 East 92nd Street.

Last month, Nelson's mother, Tangela Nelson, held a news conference and stated that she organized numerous search parties equipped with drones and K9s and scoured through abandoned structures to find him. She mentioned that during his last sighting, he appeared distressed as he left his apartment.

No additional details were released by the medical examiner's office.