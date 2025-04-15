Judge reverses release order for Chicago man accused in string of violent robberies

The Brief Xavier Harris, 26, was ordered held in federal custody pending trial on charges tied to a string of armed robberies in Chicago. Harris is the fourth alleged member of a robbery crew accused of targeting businesses across the city in 2023 and 2024. A judge reversed a prior release order, citing the violent nature of the charges and risk to the community.



A Chicago man accused of helping carry out more than a dozen violent robberies at liquor stores, convenience stores, and bars has been ordered to remain in federal custody ahead of trial.

What we know:

Xavier Harris, 26, was arrested last month and originally released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. But on Monday, a U.S. District judge reversed that decision, siding with federal prosecutors who argued that Harris posed a threat to the community.

Harris is the fourth alleged member of a robbery crew charged in a federal conspiracy that spanned across 15 business locations in 2023 and 2024.

According to court documents, Harris is accused of brandishing a gun and pistol-whipping victims during at least three of the robberies. One of those incidents allegedly occurred at a liquor store in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

In a detention memorandum, prosecutors made clear the threat posed by Harris, writing that he "committed these robberies with absolutely no regard for human life or human safety."

Dig deeper:

The three other defendants—his brother, Ardaries Harris, 27, along with Jordan Fox, 25, of Chicago, and Roosevelt Veal, 27, of Rockford—were already ordered detained without bond.

All four have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, robbery, attempted robbery, and firearm offenses. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Robbery locations:

According to the indictment, the crew targeted businesses from August 2023 through May 2024, often hitting multiple locations in a short span.

Aug. 24, 2023: Ace’s Liquor and Tap, 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Nov. 24, 2023: Super Saving Food, 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Jan. 10, 2024: A&R Food Mart, 5900 block of West Grand Avenue.

Jan. 11, 2024: Central Extra Value Food and Liquor, 2900 block of North Central Avenue.

Jan. 13, 2024: Buchanas Food & Liquor, 1800 block of West 47th Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Mr. P Beverage Depot, 2000 block of West Division Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Before You Go Liquor, 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Jan. 15, 2024: Clybourn Market, 2800 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

May 3, 2024: Humboldt Haus Liquor, 2900 block of West North Avenue.

May 3, 2024: Gladstone Food Mart, 5700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

May 4, 2024: Irish Nobleman Pub, 1300 block of West Erie Street.

May 7, 2024: Buchanas Food & Liquor, 1800 block of West 47th Street.

May 7, 2024: El Trebol Liquors and Bar, 1100 block of West 18th Street.

May 7, 2024: Community Food and Liquor, 5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

May 9, 2024: Basil Food & Liquor, 7700 block of North Western Avenue.

What's next:

All four defendants remain in custody as they await trial.