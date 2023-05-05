Judge rules Chicago's lack of blind pedestrian aids breaks the law

A federal court ruling that blasted Chicago road planners might lead to safer intersections across the country.

There are about 3,000 intersections in Chicago with pedestrian crossing signals but only a couple dozen have alert systems for blind people.

The judge said that's a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A future hearing may decide how many new alert systems Chicago has to install. That number is likely to be more than a thousand.