Expand / Collapse search

Judge rules Chicago's lack of blind pedestrian aids breaks the law

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Judge rules Chicago's lack of blind pedestrian aids breaks the law

A federal court ruling that blasted Chicago road planners might lead to safer intersections across the country.

CHICAGO - A federal court ruling that blasted Chicago road planners might lead to safer intersections across the country.

There are about 3,000 intersections in Chicago with pedestrian crossing signals but only a couple dozen have alert systems for blind people.

The judge said that's a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A future hearing may decide how many new alert systems Chicago has to install. That number is likely to be more than a thousand. 