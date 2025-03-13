The Brief A Cook County jury awarded $10.5 million to the husband of Sylwia Jarosz, an Arlington Heights kindergarten teacher killed in a 2022 bicycle crash. The crash occurred on Sept. 29, 2022, when a dump truck, owned by AJC Concrete Construction, struck Jarosz while she was waiting at a red light on Wilke Road. The jury's verdict, delivered on March 13, 2025, compensates for the husband's loss of companionship, grief, and spousal services.



A Cook County jury awarded $10.5 million to the husband of an Arlington Heights kindergarten teacher killed in a 2022 bicycle crash involving a dump truck.

Jury awards $10.5M to husband of Arlington Heights teacher killed in 2022 bicycle crash (FOX 32 )

$10.5 Million Verdict in Fatal Bicycle Crash in Arlington Heights

What we know:

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022, when Sylwia Jarosz, 45, was riding her bicycle to work on northbound Wilke Road, near the intersection of Lake Cook Road.

Jarosz stopped at a red light on the southwest corner of the intersection when a truck owned by AJC Concrete Construction attempted a left turn from Lake Cook onto Wilke.

The driver, according to prosecutors, did not stop before entering the intersection at an excessive speed, colliding with another vehicle and causing the truck to veer off the road and strike Jarosz.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

Her husband filed a lawsuit on March 24, 2023. Prosecutors said the defendants admitted liability just before trial. A damages-only trial began March 11.

On March 13, 2025, a Cook County jury awarded $10.5 million to Jarosz's family for her husband's "past and future loss of society, grief, sorrow, mental suffering, and loss of spousal benefits and services," according to the Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard law firm.

What they're saying:

"Sylwia was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Long Grove Country School and the cherished wife of her husband, Krzystof. Krzystof and Sylwia were college sweethearts in Poland and moved to the U.S. together in 2005. Krzystof has suffered an unimaginable loss, and every aspect of his life has changed since losing his best friend," Plaintiff’s attorney Lance D. Northcutt said. "It was not easy for Kryzystof to relive the worst moments of his life, but we are thankful to the jury for listening to his story and recognizing his grief."

More Details:

Sylwia's husband was represented by Lance Northcutt, Jennifer Ashley and Emily Art of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.

RELATED: Bicyclist killed after truck collides with another vehicle, jumps curb in Arlington Heights