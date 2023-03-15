Jussie Smollett case: Osundairo brothers return to scene of crime, discuss roles in scandal in new documentary

The Osundairo brothers are speaking out about their roles in the Jussie Smollett scandal.

Their story is at the center of a bombshell new documentary, airing only on Fox Nation.

Abimola and Olabinjo Osundairo returned to the scene of the fake crime for the first time in the new five-part series entitled Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

The brothers claim everything they said and did that night in 2019 was scripted by Smollett himself.

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson also takes part in the documentary.

Smollett's guilty verdict in the case is pending appeal.