Justice Department files suit to block Idaho anti-abortion law as Indiana debates issue

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon to block a new anti-abortion law in Idaho.

"Idaho’s law violates the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It comes as Indiana lawmakers heard emotional testimony on the issue at their state capitol.

The debate in Indianapolis focuses, in part, on whether Indiana should adopt an Idaho-style near-total ban on abortion. The Indiana House is considering exceptions for rape, incest and to preserve the life and good health of the mother.

"There is never a reason to kill a child. The mother has every opportunity to live with "fetal maternal separation." So, I do not give room for life exceptions," said Chrystal Sisson, an anti-abortion activist.

"I waited tables to put myself through school. I was chased around desks by male professors and hiring partners. I will be darned if I will let you pat me on the head while you take away my rights," said Jamie Harrel, a lawyer from Danville.

After the Indiana Senate over the weekend narrowly approved a strict anti-abortion measure, the House has added several additional exceptions under which abortions could be performed. It's not yet clear what the final legislative product will be.

The U.S. Justice Department has weighed in with its interpretation of federal law requiring hospitals to perform abortions if that's what's needed to preserve the health or life of a pregnant woman.

"Although the Idaho law provides an exception to prevent the death of a pregnant woman, it provides no exception for cases in which the abortion is necessary to prevent serious jeopardy to the woman's health," Garland said.

The Idaho law is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 25.

The Biden administration's lawsuit makes it more likely the issue could soon be in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.