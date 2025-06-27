'Justice Journey' bus tour launches from Chicago to defend immigrant rights

The Brief A coalition of Illinois union members and faith leaders launched the "Justice Journey" to protest Trump-era immigration policies and support immigrant rights. The multi-city bus tour includes rallies and events at civil rights landmarks, with participants also departing from cities like L.A., New York, and Durham. The campaign will culminate Tuesday with a mass rally of over 500 people at Lafayette Park in New Orleans.



A coalition of Illinois union members and faith leaders launched the "Justice Journey" Thursday, standing in solidarity with immigrants and speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

The group is traveling by bus from Chicago to Louisiana, calling for due process for immigration detainees and opposing other controversial Trump-era immigration policies.

Organizers said the journey will pass through several historic civil rights landmarks along the way. Buses are also departing from Los Angeles, New York, Durham, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina.

At various stops, participants plan to rally against different policies — including advocating for Medicaid in Washington, D.C., hosting a roundtable at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, and marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Organizers said freedom isn't optional – it's a right that must be defended across every state.

What's next:

The coalition has called the effort "the most aggressive campaign" yet to draw national attention to what it calls Trump’s deportation regime.

More than 500 traveling workers and allies are expected to join a culminating rally Tuesday at Lafayette Park in New Orleans.