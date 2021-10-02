Justin Fields to start for the Chicago Bears Sunday against the Lions

article

The Chicago Bears said that quarterback Justin Fields will start on Sunday against the Lions.

The Bears said Saturday afternoon that quarterback Andy Dalton has been downgraded to doubtful.

Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.

"I feel like, again, the good part about both of those guys is that they’re both progressing in the right way," Coach Matt Nagy said on Friday.

Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

