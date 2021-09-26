Cleveland Browns sack Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields nine times in 26-6 win

article

Myles Garrett recorded a franchise record 4 1/2 sacks on Justin Fields and Cleveland brought down Chicago's rookie quarterback nine times while harassing him throughout his first NFL start as the Browns thumped the Bears 26-6.

Garrett had a field day against Fields, who was thrust into the lineup after veteran Andy Dalton injured his knee last week.

The Browns didn't cut the former Ohio State star any slack, and their defense, which had been criticized for its performances in the first two games, got it together at Fields' expense. Chicago's offense gained just 47 yards and converted only six first downs.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

